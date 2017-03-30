ExtraTime Radio: Jonathan Spector on Orlando, Larin | Manneh-Tchani deal

LISTEN: Breaking trade news? The guys have your Manneh-Tchani swap questions covered in the mailbag. First, though, thoughts on Mike Petke's new head coaching role, Papi's extension, Bastian Schweinsteiger's Windy City intro and the USMNT's draw in Panama. Plus, Jonathan Spector on The Wall, Cyle Larin and making it in Europe as a teenager. Listen then subscribe so you don't miss a show!

The MLS news machine never stops! After listening to the first-ever Hot-Take Hotline submission, the guys dive into Mike Petke's appointment as the fourth head coach in Real Salt Lake history, discuss the long-term implications of Oscar Pareja's contract extension in Dallas and then ponder how exactly the Chicago Fire might qualify for the World Cup. Confused? So was Bastian Schweinsteiger. There's plenty of weekend action to break down as well. You won't want to miss a marquee matchup between Seattle and Atlanta on a rare Friday night MLS doubleheader.

After the break, those pesky transfer rumors around Cyle Larin just won't go away. Doyle gives his take on the young striker's future, then veteran defender Jonathan Spector calls in to give Larin his vote of confidence, explain why moving to MLS now made sense and what it's like to make the move to Manchester United at 17 years of age. Spector is also high on Christian Pulisic (duh) and says he'd love to get his national career going again under Bruce Arena. Speaking of, the US got a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Panama City, and David takes Andrew to task for expecting more. Doyle also got taken to task ... on Twitter ... by Jermaine Jones ... and shares the full story and the opinion that annoyed the LA Galaxy man.

In the mailbag, there's breaking news as the Whitecaps trade Kekuta Manneh to Columbus for Tony Tchani and an allocation money grab bag. What's going on with Vancouver? How does affect the Crew SC XI ... and could there be another trade in the works? Once that's out of the way, the guys listen to the inaugural crop of Hot-Take Hotline voicemails. You won't want to miss history being made!

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail

