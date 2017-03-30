Armchair Analyst: On the Radar for Week 5 of the 2017 MLS season

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: Breaking trade news? The guys have your Manneh-Tchani swap questions covered in the mailbag. First, though, thoughts on Mike Petke's new head coaching role, Papi's extension, Bastian Schweinsteiger's Windy City intro and the USMNT's draw in Panama. Plus, Jonathan Spector on The Wall, Cyle Larin and making it in Europe as a teenager. Listen then subscribe so you don't miss a show!

We're into Week 5. No excuses for early-season rust or jitters anymore.

Let's take a look at a few things:

Slowing Down the World

Toronto FC hit 440 passes per game last year, 16.6 percent of which were long-balls. They're hitting 460 passes per game through three games of the 2017 season, 17 percent of which are long balls. That continues a trend we saw over the course of 2016, as TFC's pace of play (more passes per game, which isn't a great measure but is still illustrative) and reliance on the long-ball both increased from March to December.

The sample size for 2017 is small enough to be a glitch, especially since TFC have spent all 270 minutes of this season on the road. Friday evening against Sporting KC (7:30 pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; TSN4) will be their debut at BMO Field, and teams pretty obviously play differently when they're at home.

WakingTheRed did a good job, a couple of weeks back, of illustrating just how in love with the long ball the team had been in Week 2's draw at Philadelphia, with the graphic of Michael Bradley's unsuccessful passes presented (justifiably) as something of a smoking gun:

Here were Bradley's missed passes a week later, from a 2-0 win over Vancouver:

That's an improvement. Partially Bradley just played better, and partially Vancouver were a little less organized through midfield than the Union were.

In large part, though, TFC seemed more determined to keep the ball on the ground a little bit more and build their chances from possession rather than thrusting time after time into transition. They're still the same team that they've been since about last August – they haven't changed their M.O. – but the balance was a little bit better in Week 3 than it had been in Weeks 1 & 2. They slowed the game down and brought themselves into it a little bit more, and were rewarded with their first win.

I'll also be watching: Sporting KC's attack. The have two goals in three games – a miracle shot from Benny Feilhaber and a miracle blunder from David Bingham. The defense can only be great (and yes, they have been) for so long.

City's Full

Orlando City SC are the league's last remaining perfect team, with two wins from two outings. On Saturday they'll take their first trip away from central Florida, making a stop in Columbus to face Crew SC (4 pm ET | UniMás; facebook.com/univisiondeportes).

The Purple Lions have been very simple and straightforward this season. They play a flat-ish 4-4-2 with inverted wide midfielders, hit a ton of long-balls (24.4 percent of their passes are 35+ meters, which is more than anybody in the league), and build off the forward pairing of Cyle Larin and Carlos Rivas.

Those two guys are pretty good:

Take this halftime break to enjoy Cyle Larin & Carlos Rivas working together. This is fun. pic.twitter.com/z3gNzcJNFg — Matthew Doyle (@MLSAnalyst) March 20, 2017

That's something close to the Platonic ideal of an OCSC goal this year, but the reality is they're usually even more direct and no-frills than that. Which makes sense, since they're still figuring out their starting central midfield, and starting backline, and they're playing without Kaká, and it kind of just makes sense to get it up front and hope Larin and Rivas can make some magic.

It's not how I expect them to play all year, mind you. But they're doing what must be done at the moment, and they have six points from two games because of it.

I'll also be watching: I wrote about the Kekuta Manneh trade on Thursday, and what that could mean for the future of the Crew SC midfield. I'm also curious about what will happen on the Columbus backline, as their hoped-for improvement has been somewhat off the mark thus far.

Waiting For a Sign

New England started the season in a 4-4-2 diamond, with Juan Agudelo as the No. 10 and Lee Nguyen as the second forward. After two games and one goal it was pretty clearly not working, so Jay Heaps swapped their roles.

Agudelo responded with two goals last weekend, and Nguyen grabbed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Minnesota United. It was encouraging.

But playing the Loons at home is a vastly different sort of challenge from traveling across the continent to play at Portland, which is Sunday's task (9 pm ET | ESPN2; MLS Live in Canada). New England will probably play a tight diamond again:

That's a network passing graph made from Opta data. The circles represent the location of each player's aggregate touch, while the thickness of the lines represent the volume of passes traded back and forth.

You can see they had a lot of the ball, and particularly on that left side with left back Chris Tierney pushed way up. This makes the Revs more dangerous, but it also makes them more susceptible to long-balls over the top (the diamond ALWAYS invites that), specifically targeted at the left side of the defense. This is exactly how FC Dallas got both their goals in Week 3's 2-1 victory over New England.

Is that reason enough to play a little more conservatively, given Portland's high-powered attack? Probably. But at the same time, the Revs aren't exactly great at sitting deep and playing for a point. They pretty much have to attack, which should mean an open-ish game.

I'll also be watching: David Guzman. Nguyen isn't much of a defender, which is probably why Heaps was a little hesitant to play him underneath two forwards. He'll have to do real work on Sunday, though, because if the Revs let Guzman dictate the geometry of the game then Diego Valeri will be free to roam around and just be a pure attacker.

That's bad. If you want to beat the Timbers you've got to make Valeri a cog in the midfield and just pull him out of the attacking third. If you don't... good luck.

One more thing to ponder:

Happy weekending, everybody.