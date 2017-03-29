A new star in Chicago, a new era for RSL: What's on tap for MLS Week 5

The international break is in the books and MLS is back in full swing, with plenty of intriguing storylines on tap for this weekend.

Here’s what you should keep an eye on in Week 5:

Toronto FC vs. Sporting Kansas City

Friday, 7:30 pm ET | FS1 in the US, TSN4 in Canada

After playing their first three games on the road, Toronto FC will play at BMO Field for the first time in 2017 on Friday, hosting Sporting Kansas City in their first home match since falling in MLS Cup last December.

The expected sell-out will be a big occasion for the Reds, who are 1-0-2 on the year, notching a 2-0 win at Vancouver in their last match back on March 18. While it’s been nearly two weeks since their last match, Toronto won’t exactly be rested on Friday. Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore are both coming off of a pair of starts for the US national team and Armando Cooper went the full 90 for Panama in both of their qualifiers, with all three players facing a quick turnaround after playing heavy minutes in Panama City on Tuesday night. The good news for TFC? Sebastian Giovinco, who missed the win at Vancouver due to injury, looks like he’ll be all good for Friday’s contest.

Sporting Kansas City are in a similar boat with their international call-ups, as Graham Zusi, Matt Besler and Roger Espinoza are all returning to the club after being with their respective national teams for qualifying. Both Zusi and Espinoza went the full 90 for their countries on Tuesday, while Besler didn’t feature for the US in either of their matches and should presumably be fresh for Friday. Regardless of who’s available, Sporting will be looking to jumpstart an attack that’s scored just two goals – both of which came in their March 18 win against San Jose – in three games this year.

Seattle Sounders vs. Atlanta United FC

Friday, 10:00 pm ET | FS1 in the US

Much like Toronto and SKC, both Seattle and Atlanta will be affected significantly by international call-ups and injuries on Friday night.

For the Sounders, forward Jordan Morris is day-to-day with an ankle injury, while starters Clint Dempsey, Roman Torres and Joevin Jones all played two full games for their countries last Friday and on Tuesday. Star midfielder Nicolas Lodeiro didn’t feature in international action, but is facing a long trip back to Seattle following Uruguay’s loss at Peru on Tuesday night. Brian Schmetzer will have to test his depth against Atlanta, as Seattle – who are dealing with several injuries elsewhere on their roster – look to beat the expansion club to notch their second win of the season.

Atlanta are the talk of the league so far, but Friday’s match at CenturyLink will be the toughest test to date of their MLS existence. If facing the defending champs in Seattle wasn’t already tough enough, Atlanta will likely have to do so without several key pieces. MLS leading scorer Josef Martinez is out due to an injury suffered on international duty with Venezuela last week, while fellow attackers Miguel Almiron and Kenwyne Jones logged significant minutes for their countries last week and on Tuesday. Defensive midfielder Carlos Carmona only played two minutes for Chile in their qualifiers, but, like Lodeiro and Almiron, faces a long trip from South America to Seattle ahead of Friday’s match.

New York City FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Saturday, 2:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Both teams will be looking to bounce back after earning disappointing results their last time out. Despite dominating proceedings. NYCFC only managed a 1-1 home draw against Montreal in their last match, leaving them with a 1-1-1 record through their first three games. San Jose started the season with a pair of victories, but fell 2-1 to SKC a couple of weeks ago. That match no doubt left the Quakes feeling a bit sour, as the two goals they conceded – a Benny Feilhaber golazo and a David Bingham howler – were both a bit fluky.

Chicago Fire vs. Montreal Impact

Saturday, 3:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US, CTV, TVA Sports, TSN5 in Canada

The big question at Toyota Park: Will new Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger make his MLS debut this weekend?

Chicago’s newest Designated Player arrived in Illinois on Tuesday and participated in his first training session with the club on Wednesday. He should be fit enough to hit the ground running on Saturday, and, with central midfielder Dax McCarty traveling back following the US’s match at Panama on Tuesday night, could conceivably be in line for major minutes. If he does play, it’ll be interesting to see where Schweinsteiger lines up. He’s been a deeper-lying midfielder for the past few years, but, with McCarty and Juninho in the fold, figures to play in more of an attacking role for Chicago.

While the Fire have a new face in the fold, Montreal will be traveling to Chicago at less than full strength. Star attacker Ignacio Piatti is out due to injury and defender Laurent Ciman and midfielder Patrice Bernier are both question marks for Saturday’s match.

Columbus Crew SC vs. Orlando City SC

Saturday, 4:00 pm ET | Facebook Live, UniMás in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

Two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams in the early season standings will meet in Ohio on Saturday, as first-place Columbus Crew SC, winners of two in a row, will host 2-0-0 Orlando City SC at MAPFRE Stadium.

Saturday’s contest will be the first road match of the year for Orlando, who had their Week 2 match at New England postponed due to inclement weather. The Lions have held serve in both of their home matches, defeating New York City FC in the opener before downing the Philadelphia Union in Week 3.

Playing at Columbus, however, will be a stiffer test. After starting the year with a home draw and road loss, Crew SC have racked up two straight wins, shutting out D.C. 2-0 at RFK Stadium in Week 3 before taking down the talented Portland Timbers 3-2 at home last weekend. Federico Higuain, Justin Meram, Ola Kamara and the rest of the Columbus attack are playing with confidence, and will be looking to expose an Orlando backline that’s been solid – so far, at least – this season.

D.C. United vs. Philadelphia Union

Saturday, 7:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Ben Olsen’s group has gotten their season off to a miserable start, posting a 0-2-1 record and failing to score a goal in their first three games. They’ll look to get back on track against a 0-1-2 Philadelphia team that, despite their record, has looked decent in their three matches this year. Talented Union winger Chris Pontius, who spent the first seven years of his career in D.C. before moving to Philadelphia ahead of the 2016 season, will be one to keep an eye on as he makes another return to RFK on Saturday.

Minnesota United FC vs. Real Salt Lake

Saturday, 8:00 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Both Minnesota and Real Salt Lake have endured turbulent starts to the 2017 season, and both will be looking to right the ship on Saturday.

Salt Lake will be kicking off the Mike Petke era, with the former Red Bulls head man taking over as RSL head coach on Wednesday after the club dismissed former manager Jeff Cassar last week. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not he makes any major lineup changes as RSL look to spark an attack that’s scored just one goal in four games.

Minnesota, meanwhile, will be looking to shore up a defense that’s been setting records for futility to start the season. The Loons have given up 18 goals in their first four MLS games, including six in their lone home match, a blowout loss to Atlanta back in Week 2. They’ll be boosted this week by the return of Francisco Calvo, Kevin Molino, Rasmus Schuller and Johan Venegas from international duty and Justin Davis from suspension – we’ll see if they can lead Minnesota to their first MLS win.

Houston Dynamo vs. New York Red Bulls

Saturday, 8:30 pm ET | MLS LIVE

Houston had a rough international break, with forward Romell Quioto going down with an injury in Honduras’ loss against the US last Friday and Alberth Elis enduring a frustrating two matches for Los Catrachos. Still, the Dynamo have been one of the most exciting teams in the league this year, and they’re counterattacking style should play well against the Red Bulls’ high-pressing 4-2-2-2.

That formation has been a bit of a bugaboo for New York so far in 2017, with the Red Bulls not yet really firing despite their solid 2-1-1 record. They played Real Salt Lake to a disappointing scoreless draw at home last weekend, one week after falling 3-1 at Seattle. Houston is never an easy place to play, and, with the 2-1-0 Dynamo flying relatively high to start the season, New York will have their hands full on Saturday.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy

Saturday, 10:00 pm ET | TSN1 in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US

Vancouver and LA have both gotten the year off to tough starts, with the Whitecaps sitting at 0-2-1 and LA at 1-2-0 after beating Salt Lake in Week 3 following a pair of home losses to open the year. The Galaxy are dealing with several significant injuries, with Sebastian Lletget joining Robbie Rogers on the shelf this week and Giovani dos Santos, Gyasi Zardes and Ashley Cole all questionable for Saturday’s contest. Vancouver are healthier than LA, but head coach Carl Robinson will have to strongly consider some squad rotation as the ‘Caps prep for Leg 2 of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series against Mexican club Tigres next Wednesday.

Portland Timbers vs. New England Revolution

Sunday, 9:00 pm ET | ESPN2 in the US, MLS LIVE in Canada

The final match of Week 5 should be a good one, as the Supporters’ Shield-leading Portland Timbers host New England one week after the Revs downed Minnesota 5-2. The Revs have played tough at two of the tougher environments in the West so far this year, narrowly losing 1-0 at Colorado in Week 1 before dropping a 2-1 decision at Dallas in Week 3.

Portland, of course, is a different beast. The Timbers have outscored their opposition 9-3 in two home matches this year, and will be getting Darlington Nagbe and David Guzman back from international duty on Sunday. They’ll be a tough out on Sunday, and any sort of result would be a positive for New England.