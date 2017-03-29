Kick Off: US grab point in Panama | Schweinsteiger, new RSL coach unveiled

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

USMNT battle to draw in Panama

The US national team needed another Christian Pulisic-to-Clint Dempsey goal to earn a 1-1 draw away to CONCACAF World Cup qualifying hosts Panama on Tuesday night. Deuce is now one goal behind Landon Donovan for the all-time US scoring record. READ MORE

Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle notes that the road point was very welcome, even if the team's method of getting it wasn't so pretty. READ MORE

While the display may not have been their best, US netminder Tim Howard was happy enough to see their World Cup qualifying drive back on track thanks to four points gained from this round of Hexagonal matches. READ MORE

Bastian Schweinsteiger to be unveiled

Fire star recruit Bastian Schweinsteiger has landed in Chicago. He will meet the local media on Wednesday at 4 pm ET (catch the livestream at Chicago-Fire.com) and is expected to be available for selection when the club hosts Montreal on Saturday (3 pm ET on CTV, TVAS, TSN5 in Canada and MLS LIVE in USA). READ MORE

Ahead of the big presentation, check out the video of Schweinsteiger's airport arrival in front of more than 500 fans at O'Hare International. READ MORE

New RSL coach announcement

The other big presentation today will take place in Salt Lake City at 3 pm ET, where Real Salt Lake will name their new head coach to take over for Jeff Cassar, who was let go last week. READ MORE

Crew SC continue climb

Columbus Crew SC made the most of the abbreviated weekend league docket, rising three places in our MLSsoccer.com Power Rankings thanks to a 3-2 win over Portland. READ MORE

New England, who jumped two spots, also saw Juan Agudelo honored as Alcatel MLS Player of the Week. The forward bagged his first two goals for the term in Saturday's 5-2 victory over Minnesota United. READ MORE

Injuries sideline Martinez, Lletget, Piatti

Atlanta United goal-scoring star Josef Martinez has been ruled out for 4-6 weeks due to a quad injury he picked up on international duty with Venezuela. READ MORE

The news was worse for LA Galaxy midfielder Sebastian Lletget, who will miss 4-6 months after a second look showed he will need foot surgery. The US international was hurt moments after scoring the opening goal in last week's rout of Honduras. READ MORE

Meanwhile, soccer scribe Paul Tenorio reports that Montreal attack ace Nacho Piatti is nursing a groin injury that will send him to the shelf for several weeks. READ MORE

Gio rejoins Galaxy training

The injury news isn't all bad, as the LA Galaxy have seen Giovani dos Santos, Ashley Cole, Brian Rowe and Gyasi Zardes all make their returns to the practice field this week. READ MORE

Euro scouts flocking to Dallas

Local blog Big D Soccer runs down a list of European clubs that includes Ajax and Schalke that will be in town next week to scout FC Dallas' Champions League semifinal second leg against Pachuca. Among those players the scouts will come to see are US national teamers Kellyn Acosta and Walker Zimmerman. READ MORE

Hall now a boy in blue

Former MLS netminder Tally Hall has now been sworn in as an Orlando police officer. He explains his reasons for the career switch in a video interview released by his new team. READ MORE

