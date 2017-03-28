Real Salt Lake to reveal new head coach on Wednesday

Real Salt Lake have found their man. The club, which fired Jeff Cassar following an 0-2-1 start that included a single goal in support, announced late Tuesday night they'll reveal his replacement in a Wednesday press conference that begins at 3 pm ET.

The team pulled together to earn a hard-fought away draw against the New York Red Bulls on Saturday, and sit ninth in the Western Conference (0-2-2, 2 points) through four games.

Early reports indicate the position might stay in-house, with FourFourTwo's Paul Tenorio directing attention toward current Real Monarchs head coach Mike Petke, formerly of RBNY.

Mike Petke will be announced as Real Salt Lake head coach tomorrow, according to two sources with knowledge of the search. #MLS #RSL — Paul Tenorio (@PaulTenorio) March 29, 2017

A club icon in New York, Petke served as head coach for two seasons (2013-14), in which the Red Bulls made the playoffs both seasons, including a Supporters' Shield win in 2013. He was infamously fired after Ali Curtis came on as sporting director, spending two years out of the professional coaching ranks before signing on with Real Monarchs in December 2016.

RSL owner Dell Loy Hansen, general manager Craig Waibel and VP/Soccer Administration Rob Zarkos will be on hand to introduce the club's fourth head coach in 12-plus seasons. RSL joined MLS as an expansion franchise in 2005.