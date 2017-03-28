Panama: Heartbreak & Hope | The Hex

Panama are still in search of their first-ever trip to the World Cup. But on Oct. 15, 2013, the team and their supporters briefly felt what it was like to qualify for the World Cup — until Graham Zusi's famous goal in the 92nd minute dashed those feelings. Over three years later, the emotional scars from that heartbreaking game are still present, and after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Trinidad & Tobago on Friday, the pressure is once again building for Los Canaleros.

Can Panama reward their hopeful fans against the US on Tuesday night? Or are they in store for more heartbreak in The Hex?

"The Hex" follows MLS players and fans through the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying. MLS players will represent all six nations in the Hex: Mexico, United States, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago.