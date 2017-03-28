MLS Power Rankings, Week 4: Slight changes after slow week

Only MLS league games will be reflected in the rankings. Rankings are voted on by MLSsoccer.com editorial staff and remarks were written by the editorial staff.
BIGGEST MOVERS: Columbus +3 spots | Philadelphia -2 spots
1
LAST WEEK: 1
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 3
2
LAST WEEK: 2
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 11
Did not drop despite a loss, probably due to the fact that they played without Darlington Nagbe and David Guzman. A loss on the road is not unexpected and the Timbers should still be considered a top team in MLS so far.
Latest result(s): Lost at Columbus, 3-2
3
LAST WEEK: 3
HIGH: 2 | LOW: 4
TFC earned only 7 more points at home than they did on the road in 2016. Friday’s home opener is their first crack at truly making BMO Field an impenetrable fortress this year.
Latest result(s): OFF
4
LAST WEEK: 4
HIGH: 1 | LOW: 6
The Sounders themselves didn’t appear in regular league play, but a couple things sure burnished their luster: Clint Dempsey’s hat trick for the USMNT on Friday, and a win with their youngsters in a friendly vs. Nexaca.
Latest result(s): OFF
5
LAST WEEK: 6
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 8
Didn’t play in Week 4 and still enjoyed a slight bump at their rivals’ expense. We know they'll create chances at home in Week 5, but if they can’t finish them that bump may be short-lived.
Latest result(s): OFF
6
LAST WEEK: 5
HIGH: 3 | LOW: 6
Fredrik Gulbrandsen was dangerous but just couldn't convert against RSL's backup 'keeper Matt Van Oekel. With Sacha Kljestan out there, the scoreline might have been different.
Latest result(s): Drew vs. Real Salt Lake, 0-0
7
LAST WEEK: 7
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 17
It's early in this expansion project, but Atlanta have shown they're to be considered seriously. The goal party might come to an end, but the overall success aims down a clear path.
Latest result(s): OFF
8
LAST WEEK: 8
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 9
Latif Blessing scored this weekend! Yes, it was for Swope Park Rangers in their USL opener, but still. Long term, Sporting KC need someone not named Dom Dwyer or Benny Feilhaber to be goal dangerous. Short term, the Power Rankings Politburo wouldn’t fault them for going defensive Friday at Toronto.
Latest result(s): OFF
9
LAST WEEK: 9
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 19
The Dynamo have a big opportunity to continue their impressive start to 2017 with another major scalp against a sputtering RBNY side that’s ripe for the taking at BBVA Compass Stadium.
Latest result(s): OFF
10
LAST WEEK: 11
HIGH: 10 | LOW: 18
That postponed game against the Revs leaves the Lions sitting here with a sneaky-shiny record, though they travel to MAPFRE against a suddenly surging Crew SC.
Latest result(s): OFF
11
LAST WEEK: 10
HIGH: 6 | LOW: 11
There’s no reason for Colorado to have moved down, except for the whims of hype among the squads who did play. Sorry, ’Pids. You’ll be up again next time if all goes well.
Latest result(s): OFF
12
LAST WEEK: 12
HIGH: 8 | LOW: 14
Could Blerim Dzemaili arrive in Montreal earlier than expected? Depends on whether you believe this report. Bet Mauro Biello wouldn’t mind having the Swiss central midfielder in May. Dzemaili has nine goals in all competitions this season for Bologna, and figures to lighten the creative load on Ignacio Piatti.
Latest result(s): OFF
13
LAST WEEK: 16
HIGH: 13 | LOW: 19
Are Crew SC back? Sure, they managed a home win – always a bit easier for them – against a team with many of its best folks away on international duty. So what? Savor the wins, and the upward trajectory, when you can.
Latest result(s): Won vs. Portland, 3-2
14
LAST WEEK: 13
HIGH: 5 | LOW: 14
Dropped, but through no fault of their own. All eyes in La La Land are now squarely on the health of Giovani dos Santos (and Gyasi Zardes?) ahead of Saturday’s intra-conference clash in Vancouver.
Latest result(s): OFF
15
LAST WEEK: 14
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 21
San Jose are crossing the ball less and playing through the midfield more, which has made for more attractive soccer. If one of the two #9s on the team figures out how to put the ball in the net on the regular, it'll make for winning soccer as well.
Latest result(s): OFF
16
LAST WEEK: 18
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 20
Give credit to Jay Heaps for the quick reversion to the sensible: Juan Agudelo is a forward, and Lee Nguyen is a playmaker. It worked against Minnesota, and we'd like to see it in the coming weeks as well.
Latest result(s): Won vs. Minnesota, 5-2
17
LAST WEEK: 15
HIGH: 12 | LOW: 17
The Union got their first win of the season on Saturday. Unfortunately, the 3-1 result came in a scrimmage against their USL side, Bethlehem Steel. The Union hit the road this weekend to take on a currently listless DC team at RFK. Three points would go a long way toward reinforcing Philly’s rep as an up-and-comer.
Latest result(s): OFF
18
LAST WEEK: 17
HIGH: 16 | LOW: 21
Bastian Schweinsteiger’s DP signing was a statement of intent by the Fire. Now comes the pressure to deliver, beginning with a tricky visit from Montreal.
Latest result(s): OFF
19
LAST WEEK: 20
HIGH: 11 | LOW: 20
Daryl Shore got an unexpected result in his first game in charge, but this needs to get healthy quick if they want to start building some momentum.
Latest result(s): Drew at NY Red Bulls, 0-0
20
LAST WEEK: 19
HIGH: 7 | LOW: 20
It’s too early to call Saturday’s home game vs. Philly a must-win, but let’s call it a must-score for the team that hasn’t found the back of the net through 270 minutes of regular-season play.
Latest result(s): OFF
21
LAST WEEK: 21
HIGH: 19 | LOW: 21
It's been an, ah ... underwhelming start for the 'Caps, and hosting even a middling-to-date Galaxy won't make pulling out of the slide any easier.
Latest result(s): OFF
22
LAST WEEK: 22
HIGH: 22 | LOW: 22
Well, it's clearly they did something right in piecing together the attack, which has been both creative and reliable. But that defense is... in need of some work.
Latest result(s): Lost at New England, 5-2
No reason to think anyone else should be occupying this spot as long as everyone comes back healthy from the international break.
Latest result(s): OFF