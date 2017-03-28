Ex-MLS 'keeper Tally Hall sworn in as Orlando Police Department officer

Former Orlando City goalkeeper Tally Hall joined a different Orlando team last week, when he was officially sworn in as an officer in the Orlando Police Department.

Hall, 31, spent parts of eight seasons in MLS, starting 153 regular season matches and helping the Houston Dynamo to their appearances at MLS Cup in 2011 and 2012. He played one year in Orlando, starting 23 matches for the Lions in their expansion season in 2015 before retiring in 2016 following a brief stint with D.C. United.

He talked about why he chose to join the Orlando PD in a video released on the department’s Twitter account on Monday, citing a lifelong "calling to serve."