Bastian Schweinsteiger - smiles during Manchester United training - Chicago FIre
USA Today Sports

Bastian Schweinsteiger to land in Chicago Tuesday, meet media Wednesday

March 28, 201710:44AM EDT
MLSsoccer staffMLSsoccer.com

One week after he officially joined the Fire, Bastian Schweinsteiger will arrive in Chicago on Tuesday night.

The German legend is scheduled to land at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at 7:30 pm ET on Tuesday. He’ll be introduced to the media at a press conference at The PrivateBank Fire Pitch on Wednesday afternoon, and will be eligible for selection as early as Saturday, when Chicago will host Montreal at Toyota Park.

A full timeline of his arrival activities is below:

Tuesday

Arrive at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport’s Terminal 5 at 7:30 pm ET.

Wednesday

Press conference at The PrivateBank Fire Pitch with Schweinsteiger, Fire head coach Veljko Paunovic and Fire GM Nelson Rodriguez at 4 pm ET (3 pm CT). The press conference will be streamed live on Chicago-Fire.com and broadcast locally on CSN+.

Saturday

Schweinsteiger will be available for selection as the Fire host the Montreal Impact at Toyota Park at 3 pm ET (MLS LIVE in the US, CTV, TVA Sports, TSN5 in Canada). 

Chicago Fire gear | mlsstore.com

Shop mlsstore.com for Chicago Fire jerseys, shirts, hats, hoodies and more.