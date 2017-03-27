ExtraTime Radio: Previewing the US-Panama showdown | MNUFC misery

LISTEN: First, your MLS recap as the Loons keep setting the wrong kind of records. Then, it's US national team talk after a huge win against Honduras that allows supporters, players and coaches to breath easily again -- at least until Tuesday's match against Panama. Is Clint Dempsey the US's best-ever men's player? Just how good is Christian Pulisic? Why haven't you called the Hot-Take Hotline? Listen then subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Want to be a part of the show? Call the Hot-Take Hotline at 401-206-0MLS to leave a voicemail (keep it short and sweet and avoid colorful language) that could appear on ExtraTime Radio! OK, now that that's out of the way...

Everyone wants to talk about the US national team's big win, but first Ben 'The Research' Baer steps into the starting lineup to drop some knowledge that's downright painful for Minnesota United fans. It may have been a truncated MLS weekend, but there are still plenty of takes (hot, lukewarm and cold) to be had. Are the Loons really in contention to set records for futility or will this trend reverse? Is Pipa Higuain back to his best or was that a beautiful mirage against the Timbers? Is Tyler Adams the next coming?

Breathing easier this week? That might just be because the USMNT shook off months of uncertainty and worry after disposing of Honduras 6-0 at Avaya Stadium. As many tweeted at ExtraTime Radio, a hat-trick for Deuce – and yes, we were watching the game and not just looking at the stats – and some special moments from Christian Pulisic and Jozy Altidore, among others, got Bruce Arena and the boys back on the track. With Clint Dempsey bearing down on Landon Donovan's goal record, the guys wonder if there's a new all-time USMNT best soon to be crowned. Plus, how much can we really take away from such a lopsided result?

The first chance to find out whether the Americans have turned a page comes Tuesday against Panama at Estadio Rommel Fernandez (10 pm ET; beINSPORTS, Follow on the MLS App). David Sakata of Diario Pro joins the guys to explain why Graham Zusi is known as the ghost in Panama, what happened to Los Canaleros in Trinidad and how they'll attempt to grab a huge three points at home against a CONCACAF giant.

In the mailbag, the ETR curse is back (and may be Wiebe's fault), the guys debate Atlanta's effect on MLS, Ben wonders if the Red Bulls will stick with the 4-2-2-2 long term and David claims the Tyler Adams hype train for himself.

