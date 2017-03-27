After huge WCQ win, US on to Panama | Crew SC ends Timbers' perfect start

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:
US turns WCQ focus to Panama
There's not much time for the US national team to celebrate in the wake of Friday night's big rout of Honduras, as their World Cup qualifying road winds toward Tuesday's tilt at Panama. (10 pm ET | beINSPORTS; Telemundo, NBC Universo). USA-HON RECAP | PAN-USA PREVIEW
Manager Bruce Arena has been forced to make some roster changes ahead of the trip to Panama City. Four players have been returned to their clubs due to various ailments, while Tijuana right-sider Paul Arriola has added to the selection. READ MORE
Crew SC deal Portland first loss
Columbus debutant Niko Hansen fired the 84th-minute winner to give the hosts a see-saw 3-2 triumph over previously perfect guests Portland in Saturday's late game. RECAP
After the match, Columbus let it be known far and wide that their victory should be viewed as a warning to the rest of the league. READ MORE
Red Bulls held by dinged up RSL
The New York Red Bulls were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw with a shorthanded Real Salt Lake side that entered reeling from the firing of head coach Jeff Cassar. RECAP
One player managed to shine above the scoreline on Saturday: young Red Bulls midfielder Tyler Adams put on a fine two-way show in his first start of the league campaign. READ MORE
Revolution breaks out against Minnesota
New England logged their first win of the season on Saturday afternoon, running rampant in a 5-2 decision over visiting Minnesota United. RECAP
Revs boss Jay Heaps made a small adjustment to the attack, and the trio of Juan Agudelo, Kei Kamara and Lee Nguyen responded by combining for four goals in the victory. READ MORE
The Analyst's Week 4 report
Right on time, our Matt Doyle arrives with his usual weekend roundup. Chief among the topics after an abbreviated round is the continued generosity of Minnesota United's defense. READ MORE
Injury updates on Lletget & Grella
Following Sebastian Lletget's early removal from the USMNT's win over Honduras, the LA Galaxy were surely pleased to learn that he had only suffered a foot sprain. The midfielder will be re-examined on Monday to determine if he'll miss any time. READ MORE
Meanwhile the news is not so happy for the New York Red Bulls, who will need to go without attacker Mike Grella for about 4-5 weeks while they set a new treatment course for his troublesome knee. READ MORE
Chicago's Schweinsteiger question
Like so many observers, the folks over at CSN Chicago are trying to figure out how the Fire will use star catch Bastian Schweinsteiger. Though club management is staying mum on the topic, the local outlet has a few guesses on offer. READ MORE
An early Dzemaili present?
According to local reports, there's a possibility that Bologna midfield Blerim Dzemaili could leave the Serie A club early in order to join the Montreal Impact before MLS' Primary Transfer Window closes on May 8. The Switzerland international, who recently declared that he was having the best season of his career, already has a pre-deal in place to make the switch during the summer. READ MORE
Soccer Tour checkpoint
As you may know, Soccer Tour adventurer Steven Bernasconi is on an eight-month road trip to follow the game across North America. Now one month into his travels, he's offered up a hand-drawn infographic to sum up everything the trip's entailed to date. READ MORE | ETR INTERVIEW
MLSsoccer.com Musts
Armchair Analyst: Attack trio fuels USMNT cruise
US Player Ratings: Dempsey, Pulisic shine brightest against Honduras