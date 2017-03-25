US Record: 6-0 mark vs Honduras a record for MNT in WCQ Hexagonal

Sure, that 6-0 US national team victory over Honduras was exciting, but did you realize it was unprecedented?

The USMNT, in five previous CONCACAF World Cup qualifying cycles, had never won a match in The Hexagonal by more than three goals. Seven times they put up a three-spot (all victories), with five of them delivering clean sheets. The six goals and six-goal differential thus become US standards for this final round of World Cup qualifying.

Clint Dempsey's hat trick, his first in a WCQ, was only previously matched in the Hex by teammate Jozy Altidore, who achieved the feat against Trinidad & Tobago on April 1, 2009. It's one of 14 three-goal games by a US player; Dempsey (55 career international goals) and Altidore (37) each have a pair.

The result also ties a record for all CONCACAF teams in the Hex.