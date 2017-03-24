US buoyed by "unfazed" Bruce Arena ahead of crucial WCQ clash with Honduras

ExtraTime Radio Podcast LISTEN: No matter whether you think it's a must-win or not, there's no doubt the stakes for the US national team's Friday night Hex match against Honduras are massive. The guys break down the Hex with Sebastian Lletget, get some inside info on Los Catrachos from a well-placed source and then turn to MLS to pass judgment on Bastian Schweinsteiger to the Fire and the open Real Salt Lake job. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Meet the new coach, same as the old coach.

Well, in name only, that is.

When Bruce Arena was hired as head coach of the US men’s national team last November following the dismissal of Jurgen Klinsmann, it marked a return to the post that he first held from 1998 to 2006. He’s learned plenty in 11 years away from the role, picking up a more relaxed demeanor that’s been a godsend for a team facing a high-stakes match against Honduras on Friday night (10:30pm ET | FS1, UniMás).

“The mood is that we would like to be playing right now,” Arena said on Thursday. “The guys are very eager to play. They have a great attitude and they are looking forward to the game. I’m not sure if the words ‘sense of urgency’ are the right words. They are just looking forward to the game. They are a very enthusiastic group right now. We can’t wait to kick off tomorrow.”

The team has trained all week in San Jose, and to a man, the players have displayed a confidence borne of their coach’s easy-going nature. Despite a rash of injuries that has left him without several surefire starters, Arena isn’t overly concerned with the fallout a loss to Honduras would have on the US’ efforts to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

“Our team has enough depth and experience to deal with any kind of losses,” he said. “I’m confident that the players we play tomorrow night are going to get the job done.”

The current US roster includes a mix of youth and veterans, with three players in camp – Tim Howard, Clint Dempsey and DaMarcus Beasley – who earned their first international caps during Arena’s original stint in charge. His steady coaching style is something they all appreciate in this second go-around.

[Bruce] is not panicked. He’s been here before,” Howard said. “He’s had his back against the wall as a coach with this team in qualifying, so he’s unfazed and he hasn’t put a lot of pressure on us. We know the pressure that’s there, and I think pressure is good. The anxiety we will feel in our stomachs tonight is a good thing. That means there’s something for us to do.”

To see Howard and the other veterans takes the mantle as leaders is especially gratifying to Arena, and he knows their influence on the newer members of the squad will go a long way to helping the US climb up the Hexagonal standings.

“I marvel at the veteran players that are still here that I had so many years ago, about their desire to be a part of this group and the leadership role they naturally take,” Arena said. “I think that’s been great.”

The US lineup that will face Honduras has already been decided, Arena said, so he’s turned his focus to managing each player, with an eye to earning three points at Avaya Stadium and gaining a result on the road next Tuesday at Panama (10:30pm ET | beIN Sports, Telemundo, NBC Universo).

“He wants to put the best team on the field to win,” said defender Geoff Cameron. “There are all types of tactical considerations, but most of the guys are the same faces, the same veterans, the same players, and there’s some good energy around the team. It’s up to the players to perform on Friday, and we know the pressure is on our shoulders.”

Arena’s almost hands-off approach has certainly resonated with the players, and the admiration runs two ways as both coach and players are looking to make the first positive step in securing a berth in next year’s World Cup.

“I’m very impressed with the group, their maturity, their experience, and their abilities,” Arena said. “I’m hopeful that adds up to something tomorrow night.”