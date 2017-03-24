Trinidad & Tobago: the smallest country to qualify... twice? | The Hex

Trinidad & Tobago is a small country with big soccer ambitions. Nicknamed "The Soca Warriors", the team from the dual-island Caribbean nation managed to qualify for its first-ever World Cup in 2006, making it the smallest country in both size and population to ever qualify for the tournament.

Now the team enter The Hex for a chance to qualify for the 2018 World Cup and their fans are feeling confident in rising stars Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones, and are getting the party started now.

"The Hex" follows MLS players and fans through the final round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying. MLS players will represent all six nations in the Hex: Mexico, United States, Honduras, Panama, Costa Rica and Trinidad & Tobago.