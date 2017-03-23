Good dog! MLS celebrates National Puppy Day on social media

Happy National Puppy Day! Surely you've got big plans with the young scruffy four-legged friend in your life today, so in honor of the holiday, here are some puppies with an MLS flair.

Atlanta United brings the pups with the longing stares that melt your heart:

Who's a good dog? This puppy curling up on a Houston Dynamo towel of course:

Not to be outdone, New York City FC pooches have their own gear, including a jersey to wear(!):

Who's got the better smile? You've got some competition, Sebastian Lletget.

😍🐶😍



Here’s every time we’ve posted a puppy pic because every day should be #NationalPuppyDay: https://t.co/w2ZznyHP3U pic.twitter.com/qjF3Yy3Z9l — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 23, 2017

If your heart hasn't turned into a complete puddle yet, here, check out Zarek Valentin's puppies sleeping: