Good dog! MLS celebrates National Puppy Day on social media

Happy National Puppy Day! Surely you've got big plans with the young scruffy four-legged friend in your life today, so in honor of the holiday, here are some puppies with an MLS flair.
Atlanta United brings the pups with the longing stares that melt your heart:
🔴⚫️⚽️🐶#ATLUTD x #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/VkPHiJxuh0— Atlanta United FC (@ATLUTD) March 23, 2017
Who's a good dog? This puppy curling up on a Houston Dynamo towel of course:
Here, have a puppy on a #Dynamo towel. 🐶 #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/TRJYsmfzvs— Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) March 23, 2017
Not to be outdone, New York City FC pooches have their own gear, including a jersey to wear(!):
Happy #NationalPuppyDay! pic.twitter.com/9AbJ5mL8Xd— New York City FC (@NYCFC) March 23, 2017
Who's got the better smile? You've got some competition, Sebastian Lletget.
😍🐶😍— LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) March 23, 2017
Here’s every time we’ve posted a puppy pic because every day should be #NationalPuppyDay: https://t.co/w2ZznyHP3U pic.twitter.com/qjF3Yy3Z9l
If your heart hasn't turned into a complete puddle yet, here, check out Zarek Valentin's puppies sleeping:
To my boys... you guys are the best #NationalPuppyDay pic.twitter.com/zSQrebdCpF— Zarek Valentin (@ZarekValentin) March 23, 2017