ExtraTime Radio: Sebastian Lletget on Hex must-win, Becky G & Power Rangers

LISTEN: No matter whether you think it's a must-win or not, there's no doubt the stakes for the US national team's Friday night Hex match against Honduras are massive. The guys break down the Hex with Sebastian Lletget, get some inside info on Los Catrachos from a well-placed source and then turn to MLS to pass judgment on Bastian Schweinsteiger to the Fire and the open Real Salt Lake job. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Are you excited or nervous (or both) for the US national team’s Hex must-win on Friday against Honduras? To help you get through the week, the guys put together a comprehensive preview that includes interviews with Sebastian Lletget and Diario La Prensa’s US correspondent Eduardo Solano.

But first there’s plenty of MLS news to cover, including Bastian Schweinsteiger’s arrival in Chicago, where the Fire hope he’ll help usher in a new era in club history. That’s not all, either, as Jeff Cassar became the first head coach to lose his job in 2017. What will Real Salt Lake do next? It’s still a bit of a mystery, but there are hints.

Once that’s out of the way, Solano calls in to give an insider look at Los Catrachos, offer perspective on the changing profile of MLS in Honduras and make a prediction that might worry USMNT fans. Don’t worry, Lletget’s up next and Da Boy gets on the horn to give the American side of the story ahead of his first World Cup Qualifier before switching gears to talk LA Galaxy and his position of choice. That’s all well and good, but what Andrew and David are really interested in is the new Power Rangers movie and Becky G’s role in it.

In the mailbag, listeners offer up potential soccer rule changes, the guys try to help get an MLS watch party in Korea off the ground and an RSL fan offers up four-pages of complaints.

