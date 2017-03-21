Saint Louis expansion group announces Community Benefits Agreement

SC STL, the group working to bring Major League Soccer to St. Louis, announced on Tuesday a sweeping – and unprecedented – new Community Benefits Agreement with the city as part of its MLS expansion bid and proposed downtown soccer stadium.

Agreed in advance of the proposed stadium ordinance and financing agreement that will be decided by voters in the April 4 city election, the CBA accompanies SC STL’s $255 million-plus investment in the proposed 20,000-seat multipurpose MLS venue, to be located near St. Louis Union Station.

The agreement includes grassroots youth soccer initiatives like camps, clinics and equipment, minority hiring protocols for the stadium’s construction and operation, community access to the stadium for amateur sporting events and other gatherings, 100 free tickets for St. Louis youth organizations at each home game and more.

The implementation of the CBA is contingent upon St. Louis voters passing both Propositions 1 and 2 at the polls on Tuesday, April 4.