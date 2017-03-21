With Morris hobbled, teammate Dempsey could return to USMNT starting lineup

SAN JOSE, Calif.—It was only a regeneration session, just one day after grinding out an 81-minute shift for his club team. But the absence Monday of Seattle Sounders forward Jordan Morris from the US national team’s first training session in the lead-up to Friday's 2018 World Cup qualifying match against Honduras (10:30 pm ET | FS1, UniMás) was still noticeable.

Morris suffered an ankle injury Sunday when he was clipped in the first half by New York Red Bulls goalkeeper Luis Robles. He persevered, eventually scoring the go-ahead goal in Seattle’s 3-1 victory. The second-year forward said after the match that he didn’t expect the knock to impact his availability against the Hondurans, or for the Americans’ trip to Panama next week.

However, it is the same ankle that Morris sprained in the preseason, which could prove worrisome given that Bobby Wood, last year’s USMNT revelation, is already ruled out due to a back issue. As of Monday’s training session, Morris was one of only three forwards in camp for head coach Bruce Arena, alongside Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore and Sounders teammate Clint Dempsey – who is making his own international return after being sidelined for months by an irregular heartbeat. US Soccer took steps to change that Monday night by naming hometown hero Chris Wondolowski, the San Jose Earthquakes captain, as a late addition to the American squad.

Arena said that both Dempsey – who took part in the Americans’ relatively short workout Monday – and Morris were offered the opportunity to do their regen work at the team hotel rather than coming out to the Avaya Stadium training field, something Morris chose to do. The veteran coach projected an air of confidence regarding Morris’ status, referencing the Americans’ run of more serious injuries, which have recently cost them the services not only Wood but also fullbacks Fabian Johnson (also a midfielder) and DeAndre Yedlin.

“Have you followed our team at all in the last month?” Arena said. “You think that’s going to be something that bothers me? We’re fine. We’re going to have 11 good players on the field on Friday.”

If Morris is slowed by his ankle, it could open the door for Dempsey to rejoin the Americans’ starting lineup. Arena has talked up a supersub role for the 34-year-old, but Dempsey played all but one minute in Seattle’s first three matches this season, with two goals to show for it – a triumphant return to competition for the three-time World Cup participant.

“Obviously, Clint’s issue was scary,” said US goalkeeper Tim Howard. “It transcended football. Just happy that life is good for him off the field. But of course, I’m a fan of his, as we all are, so it’s great to see him back playing.”