MLS Disciplinary Committee suspends FC Dallas' Maynor Figueroa

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has handed down one suspension after Week 3 of the 2017 season.

Maynor Figueroa serious foul play

The Disciplinary Committee has find suspended FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa one game for serious foul play that endangered the safety of an opponent in the 54th minute of Dallas’ match against the New England Revolution on March 18 (video above). Figueroa will serve the suspension during FC Dallas’ next MLS regular season match on April 8 against Minnesota United FC (8 pm ET; MLS LIVE).