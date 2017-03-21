David Guzman puts league on notice as Timbers roll | Audi Player Index

Portland Timbers are rolling 3 weeks into the season, by picking up 9 points in their first 3 games. Diego Valeri, Fanendo Adi, and new DP Sebastian Blanco have gotten a lot of the credit and fanfare -- and deservedly so. However, Costa Rican international David Guzman has proved to be a key offseason acquisition for Portland, and after a goal, assist, and impressive defensive performance, others across the league are taking notice. Check him out on this week's Inside the Audi Player Index.