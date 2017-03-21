Portland Timbers are rolling 3 weeks into the season, by picking up 9 points in their first 3 games. Diego Valeri, Fanendo Adi, and new DP Sebastian Blanco have gotten a lot of the credit and fanfare -- and deservedly so. However, Costa Rican international David Guzman has proved to be a key offseason acquisition for Portland, and after a goal, assist, and impressive defensive performance, others across the league are taking notice. Check him out on this week's Inside the Audi Player Index.
David Guzman puts league on notice as Timbers roll | Audi Player Index
Series: