What the Brek did he Shea?!? | Matchday Live

Was he arguing a call? Delivering a hot take on the Oscars? Dissing a beloved arcade game?

Just what did Brek Shea say to get that quick second yellow and an early exit from Vancouver's 2-0 loss to Toronto FC on Saturday?

MLSsoccer.com's Andrew Wiebe and broadcast commentator Brian Dunseth take a stab at lip-reading and lip-syncing the possibilities, and they are many and varied. How close are they to the truth?

Only Shea and referee Ismail Elfath know that for sure, but don't let that stop you from offering up your own explanations for "What the Brek did he Shea?" That's what comment sections are for, right?