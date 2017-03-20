Dempsey’s clash with Felipe and reds to Shea, Beckerman | INSTANT REPLAY

MLSsoccer.com's Simon Borg brings you the most controversial and talked-about referee decisions from Week 3, including a second look at all the red cards and penalty kicks awarded this past weekend.

Plus, we break down the clash between Seattle's Clint Dempsey and NY Red Bulls midfielder Felipe and we revisit the Cyle Larin goal that had some debating whether the Orlando striker was offside.

Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below and check back every Monday for the latest edition of the show.