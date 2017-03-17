Sebastian Lletget, Becky G host screening of Power Rangers for 45 kids

LA Galaxy and US national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget and his pop star girlfriend Becky G spent a little time this week giving back, hosting an exclusive screening of her new film “Power Rangers” for youngsters from Galaxy community partner A Place Called Home.

Lletget and Becky G, who plays the yellow power ranger in the film, welcomed 45 youngsters to the pre-screening from A Place Called Home, a South Central LA non-profit that provides services to at-risk youth in Los Angeles.

As detailed on LAGalaxy.com, they were joined at the screening by Galaxy players Raul Mendiola, Jaime and Jose Villarreal, Rafael Garcia, Hugo Arellano, Daniel Steres, Ariel Lassiter and Bradford Jamieson IV.

"Power Rangers" will be released nationwide on March 24. Lletget and the Galaxy will return to action on Saturday, when they'll take on Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium (9:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).