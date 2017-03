Toronto FC announced on Thursday that they have signed Finnish central defender Johan Brunell.

Brunell, 25, joins TFC after trialing with the club during the 2017 preseason. He spent the last five years with Finnish team FF Jaro, appearing in 101 games across all competitions for the club, which was relegated to Finland’s second division following the 2015 season.

He made 20 league appearances, all of which were starts, for Jaro in 2016.