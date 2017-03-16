Kick Off: FCD get a leg up in CCL | Giovinco injury | Arena summons 24

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

FC Dallas rallies for home leg win

In Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, FC Dallas fought back from an early deficit to score a 2-1 opening leg victory over Omar Gonzalez's Pachuca. Maxi Urruti leveled matters near the break and Kellyn Acosta continued his explosive run of form by firing the winner near the hour mark. RECAP

The Toyota Stadium bunch admit to suffering from some early jitters, but overcame them to grab the aggregate advantage heading into April's away leg. READ MORE

Giovinco ruled out for weekend

Toronto FC star Sebastian Giovinco will be forced to sit out their Saturday afternoon game at Vancouver (4pm ET | CTV, TSN1; MLS LIVE in US). The Atomic Ant suffered a ligament bruise in his right leg during the Reds' weekend draw with Philadelphia Union. READ MORE

Dunseth joins MLS Matchday Live on Sunday

Following a rousing Week 2 visit by Calen Carr, MLS broadcaster and former player Brian Dunseth joins ExtraTime Radio host Andrew Wiebe this Sunday at 6pm ET for MLS Matchday Live. Streamed live on the league's official Facebook channel, the show will feature highlights from and analysis of all 10 Saturday night matches as the guys lead up to the Sunday night showdown between Seattle Sounders FC and the New York Red Bulls (7pm ET | FS1, FOX Deportes; MLS LIVE in Canada).

Key playmakers in training for Revs, United

The news is better for a pair of winless MLS clubs that could have key playmakers back in the lineup this weekend. The unexpected week off has given New England ace Lee Nguyen time to work his way back from an ankle injury in time for Saturday's tilt at FC Dallas (8pm ET | MLS LIVE). READ MORE

Turning to D.C. United, Luciano Acosta has returned to training, inspiring hope that he can make his season bow when Columbus invades on Saturday (7pm ET | MLS LIVE). READ MORE

Minnesota down to one 'keeper

Slow starters Minnesota United received a one-two this week, injuries have cost the team two of their three netminders ahead of Saturday's already-tricky visit to Colorado (9pm ET | MLS LIVE). The absences will leave Bobby Shuttleworth to man the line for the Loons. READ MORE

Seattle defense hit with suspension

On Wednesday, the league's Disciplinary Committee handed a one-match ban to Seattle defender Roman Torres. WATCH VIDEO

Arena calls 24 into USMNT squad

United States manager Bruce Arena announced his squad for the impending pair of World Cup qualifiers on Wednesday. Fourteen MLS players are in the group, including Clint Dempsey and recently recovered Colorado netminder Tim Howard. VIEW ROSTER

Despite those happy comebacks to the USMNT frame, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle says the roster brings forth as many questions as answers about how the team will line up against Honduras and Panama. READ MORE

