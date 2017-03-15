MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle breaks down what went wrong for the Whitecaps in their 2-0 loss at Tigres in Leg 1 of their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal series.
'Caps are down but not out | Analyst's Den
Series:
