Kick Off: 'Caps open CCL semifinal | Chicago still after Schweinsteiger?

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

'Caps set for Tigres opener

Vancouver will take a short break from league matters to open their CONCACAF Champions League semifinal bout away to Liga MX power Tigres on Tuesday night (10pm ET | Galavision, TSN, Facebook Live). READ MORE

Though he admits that some observers don't quite understand the importance of the Champions League, Whitecaps head coach Carl Robinson has applied the "biggest game in the club’s history" tag to Tuesday's away leg. READ MORE

Atlanta trio leads Team of the Week

Thanks to their 6-1 demolition of fellow newcomers Minnesota, Atlanta United placed three players on the Team of the Week. The expansion team can boast one honoree on each field line, while Chicago were the only other club to have multiple players named to the squad. READ MORE | WATCH ALL GOALS

Dynamo make Manotas move

The hot start in Houston has led to a roster maneuver that could pay dividends down the road. In addition to capturing the full rights to forward Mauro Manotas, they've also bought him down with Targeted Allocation Money, meaning he will no longer take up a Designated Player spot. READ MORE

Fire still chasing Bastian Schweinsteiger?

According to Chicago Fire Confidential scribe Guillermo Rivera, the club have not given up the chase for Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger. READ MORE

Early warning signs in Toronto

Opening the season with a pair of road draws is hardly an end-of-the-world scenario for Eastern Conference Champions Toronto FC, but local blog Waking the Red has identified a few causes for concern from their early performances. READ MORE

Diallo draws praise for Galaxy debut

With the Galaxy off to a disappointing 0-2 start, sunny outlooks are unusually hard to come by Los Angeles. However, there was one bright spot to Sunday's 1-0 home defeat to Portland: the impressive debut of defender Bradley Diallo. READ MORE

Berhalter pondering Mensah appeal

Columbus head coach Gregg Berhalter says he is likely to file an appeal against Jonathan Mensah's weekend red card, arguing that his foul was the product of a slip on the wet turf and not a violent challenge. READ MORE

Guzan drawing raves despite loss

While Tim Howard's excellent return to action for Colorado likely complicated US coach Bruce Arena's selection process ahead of approaching key World Cup qualifers against Honduras and Panama, so may have Brad Guzan's weekend FA Cup display. The veteran made several big stops to keep the game close, drawing praise from his manager – and Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola – following the 2-0 defeat. READ MORE | PEP ON GUZAN

