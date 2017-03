If you've ever been on the London Underground, you won't be able to forget the phrase "Mind the Gap."

In that context, it means being aware of the space between train and platform -- because if you don't mind the gap, things can go badly in a hurry.

The same phrase can apply in a soccer context as well -- particularly in the back line. Here, MLSsoccer.com's Matt Doyle gives two prime examples of defenders leaving too much space between their partners leading directly to goals.