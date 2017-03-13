ExtraTime Radio: ATL spoil Minnesota's historic day | CCL semis are here!

LISTEN: Boy, tough one for Minnesota United, huh? The guys gather to go over all the takes (hot, lukewarm and cold) from Week 2, including a growing Dynamo bandwagon, Twitter beef between Alejandro Bedoya and Jozy Altidore, Ben Baer diagnosing some ailing MLS attacks, a complete CCL preview with ESPNFC’s Tom Marshall and your ranting and raving in the mailbag. Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

Now that MLS is back, Mondays just got a whole lot better. The guys gather to break down the Round 2 results, starting with blizzard conditions (orange ball!) for the first-ever game in Minnesota as the Loons lose 6-1 to a rampant Atlanta United side under a blanked of snow. So what has to change? First things first, the defense, says Doyle, while David likes the look of Josef Martinez up top for ATL.

Meanwhile, Andrew is jumping on the Houston Dynamo bandwagon, San Jose get some love (with a caveat), Luis Robles is the new MLS iron man, the Galaxy lose again in a bizarre match at the StubHub Center and Ben 'The Research' Baer gets his own segment. Itwasn't just about the games this weekend, either. There was some drama, featuring a Twitter back-and-forth between Alejandro Bedoya and Jozy Altidore.

It's not just MLS occupying our attention this week, as the CONCACAF Champions League returns with semifinal matchups for the Vancouver Whitecaps and FC Dallas against Liga MX compeition. ESPN FC's Tom Marshall joins the guys to explain why Tigres might just be the best Mexican team of all-time (gulp, 'Caps fans) and give Omar Gonzalez some props for his performances for Pachuca. Is this MLS's year? Maybe, but it's going to be a grind.

In the mailbag, a shout out to two long-time listeners, props for the Cauldron in Kansas City, some sketchy match in the Montreal Impact midfield, more love for the Dynamo and a vocabulary lesson from Helsinki.

