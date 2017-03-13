Take the Pledge

Players from all 22 Major League Soccer clubs joined forces to take part in the league’s anti-discrimination campaign, Don't Cross the Line, as it launched on Wednesday.

A project of MLS WORKS, the league's community outreach initiative, Don't Cross the Line is MLS' commitment to supporting communities where we live and play our games, and to providing an environment in which staff, club, players, partners and supporters are treated with dignity and respect.

Don’t Cross the Line will continue to emphasize the league’s commitment against discrimination and promote an atmosphere of diversity, equality and inclusion throughout the soccer community. Fans are encouraged to pledge their support against discrimination, bias, prejudice or harassment of any kind.

“Major League Soccer is committed to diversity and inclusion. Don’t Cross the Line is our league-wide campaign which embodies this core value of our league. Everyone who is a part of our game, whether as a fan, player, partner or employee, should be treated with dignity and respect,” said JoAnn Neale, MLS’ Chief Administrative Officer.

“We are extremely proud that more players than ever before – representing all 22 MLS clubs – participated in this year’s PSA, and we invite everyone to join us in taking the pledge to end discrimination.”

Participating players like Tim Howard, David Villa and Diego Valeri will help launch the campaign by unveiling the PSA through their social media channels. New this year is a visual component to the pledge: When fans “Take the Pledge,” their social media profile picture will automatically populate into a large mosaic, connecting fans through an interactive virtual community.