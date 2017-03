New York City FC captain and reigning MLS MVP David Villa had himself a 2017 home opener to remember on Sunday vs. Eastern Conference foes D.C. United.

Villa scored two goals and assisted on another to help his team cruise to a 4-0 win in their first match of the year at Yankee Stadium.

The Spanish national team legend finished second in the Golden Boot race in 2016 with 23 goals, just one short of New York City rival Bradley Wright-Phillips.