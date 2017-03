In this Week 2 match-up between Western Conference hopefuls. the San Jose Earthquakes hope to build off last week’s win in Avaya Stadium as they host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC, who were held to a goalless draw in their first match.

Extended highlights in the app Download our free app to get access to the extended 4-minute highlight video. MLS LIVE subscribers can watch the 20-minute condensed match or full match replay. App Store | Google Play