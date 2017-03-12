Atlanta United's Gerardo Martino proud of overall showing in first win

After a disappointing finish to their MLS opener, Atlanta United came out with a vengeance on Sunday.

Atlanta beat fellow expansion side Minnesota United, 6-1, at TCF Bank Stadium, finding the back of the net in the first three minutes and never looking back. It couldn’t have gone much better as far as Atlanta head coach Gerardo 'Tata' Martino was concerned.

“I feel good with the work that players did today,” Martino told reporters after the match through a translator. “Except for the last 15 minutes of the first half, we didn’t give them a chance to get back into the game. We didn’t do anything special today. We finished the chances we had.”

Atlanta were clinical on the day, scoring their six goals on eight shots on target. Highlighting this attacking prowess was the wintry weather, as the two new clubs battled on a snowy field. Despite the inclement weather, Atlanta had no issues playing their game en route to becoming the first expansion side to net six goals in one match.

“I was a little worried about learning how these games go,” said Martino. “I’d never coached a game in the snow before. Above all, in the second half I thought we played a simple game and avoided problems overall. I think if it wasn’t so snowy, we would’ve been able to play more like we did in the first 15 minutes.”

Even in the tough conditions, Atlanta United made their mark thanks to strong performances from their Designated Players. Center forward Josef Martinez led the way, scoring a hat-trick before coming off in the 83rd minute, while Paraguayan playmaker Miguel Almiron had two goals and an assist. Argentine winger Hector Villalba added an assist.

There was no reprieve for Minnesota from the start.

“I think everyone played really well,” said Martino. “Everyone will talk about Miguel and Josef, but I thought everyone had a really good performance.”

With the franchise’s first win in the books, Atlanta United will return home to host the Chicago Fire in Week 3 in an Eastern Conference clash and they will head into that match with plenty of confidence.

“We would’ve liked to have had our first win in the first game, but we’re happy with the first win as a team,” said Martino.