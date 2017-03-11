Houston Dynamo 3, Columbus Crew SC 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The reconfigured Houston Dynamo continued to turn heads on Saturday, hammering Columbus Crew SC 3-1 at rainy BBVA Compass Stadium via well-taken goals from all three of their frontrunners – Romell Quioto, Alberth Elis and Erick "Cubo" Torres.

Quioto got the hosts off to a dream start as he opportunistically exploited a slack pass from Crew SC goalkeeper Zack Steffen to open the scoring just two minutes into the game. Elis doubled the lead before halftime with a nimbly-taken side-volley of a corner kick delivered by Alex, who was dominant in central midfield all night.

Cubo capped a festive evening in the Bayou City with a gorgeous transition strike, running one-on-one at Columbus fullback Connor Maloney and curling a cool finish into the far top corner of the net. The visitors' misery multiplied when Jonathan Mensah earned a late red card for a studs-up challenge on Alex, though Ola Kamara tapped home an injury-time consolation goal.

Goals

2' – HOU – Romell Quioto Watch

35' – HOU – Alberth Elis Watch

65' – HOU – Erick "Cubo" Torres Watch

93' – CLB – Ola Kamara

Next Up