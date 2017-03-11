Chicago Fire 2, Real Salt Lake 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Chicago Fire came out flying and never looked backed.

The Fire scored two goals inside of the first 15 minutes en route to grabbing their first win of the season via a 2-0 affair against Real Salt Lake. Nemanja Nikolic opened the scoring and his MLS account inside of a cold Toyota Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois after just 11 minutes, and Arturo Alvarez doubled the lead shortly thereafter with his first tally of the season.

RSL tried to muster up a response, but were unable to find much of a rhythm until the second half. Even with some improved play, Real Salt Lake were unable to break down a stingy Fire defense that posted its first shutout of the year.

Goals

11' – CHI – Nemanja Nikolic

15' – CHI – Arturo Alvarez

