Revolution prez offers to fly out fan for rescheduled match vs. Orlando

By now, you've probably heard the news. Due to likely extreme inclement weather, the New England Revolution vs. Orlando match originally scheduled for this Saturday, Mar. 11 has been postponed until Sept. 2.

Unfortunately, that's created some disappointment, snags, and headaches for anyone who planned days off or travel to attend the match. At least one fan's plight, though, caught the attention of New England Revolution President Brian Bilello. This Boston-area native tweeted at @TotalMLS that he'd already flown 2000 miles from his new home, in Denver, for the season opening.

@TotalMLS Denver. From Boston originally and try to make it to home opener every year — Trillvio Dante (@YAMANSDOOD) March 10, 2017

Bilello, meanwhile, offered to fix things for the next time around.

@TotalMLS @NERevolution @YAMANSDOOD Sorry to hear that and thanks for your support. How about we fly you back out for another game. On us. — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) March 10, 2017

@YAMANSDOOD @TotalMLS @NERevolution DM me some contact info and I'll have someone reach out to set it up. — Brian Bilello (@RevsPrez) March 10, 2017

Social media! You never know what kind of happy serendipity it might bring.