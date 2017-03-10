REMINDER: It is not too late to join MLS Fantasy! The official season starts this week. Create your team now - it's free and easy to play.

Diego Fagundez - New England Revolution - Celebrating a goal
USA Today Sports

Revolution prez offers to fly out fan for rescheduled match vs. Orlando

March 10, 20174:45PM EST
Arielle CastilloSenior Editor

By now, you've probably heard the news. Due to likely extreme inclement weather, the New England Revolution vs. Orlando match originally scheduled for this Saturday, Mar. 11 has been postponed until Sept. 2.

Unfortunately, that's created some disappointment, snags, and headaches for anyone who planned days off or travel to attend the match. At least one fan's plight, though, caught the attention of New England Revolution President Brian Bilello. This Boston-area native tweeted at @TotalMLS that he'd already flown 2000 miles from his new home, in Denver, for the season opening.

Bilello, meanwhile, offered to fix things for the next time around.

Social media! You never know what kind of happy serendipity it might bring.

Series: 
Sideline

