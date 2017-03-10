Pace and skill set Marlon Hairston apart | The Prospect pres. by AdvoCare

Marlon Hairston broke through for the Colorado Rapids in 2016, earning a starting spot midway through the season and leading the team with 6 assists. With an infectious energy, the young midfielder is focused on getting even better this season, and helping the Rapids make another appearance in the postseason.
REMINDER: It is not too late to join MLS Fantasy! The official season starts this week. Create your team now - it's free and easy to play.
Colorado Rapids gear | mlsstore.com
Shop mlsstore.com for Rapids hats, hoodies, jerseys, shirts and more.