Kick Off: Week 2 preview | Report: EPL eyeing Davies | NE-ORL postponed

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Sporting, FCD clash in KC

One of the weekend's top tilts will go down at Children's Mercy Park on Saturday, as Sporting KC hosts FC Dallas (9pm ET; MLS LIVE). READ MORE

Much has recently been written about FC Dallas rising star Kellyn Acosta, but Sporting KC also feels they have an impact defensive midfielder in offseason addition Ilie Sanchez. READ MORE

Revs-Lions rescheduled for September

New England was raring to snap a four-year string of draws in home openers as they faced off against Orlando City, but the Revs will have to wait after Saturday's game was postponed due to extreme cold. The match, originally scheduled for Saturday at 2 p.m. ET will now be played on September 2 at 7 p.m. ET. READ MORE

East rivals NYCFC, D.C. in Bronx battle

Two of the East's playoff sides from last season will clash at Yankee Stadium on Sunday (2pm ET; MLS LIVE) when New York City FC hosts D.C. United. Both teams will be out to notch their first goal – and first win – of the season. READ MORE

The visiting Black-and-Red are unsure over the status of top playmaker Lucho Acosta, who is still nursing an ankle injury. READ MORE

Galaxy to welcome shorthanded Timbers

The LA Galaxy will be striving to break into the win column when they host West rivals Portland in a nationally-televised Sunday night showdown (7pm ET; FS1 | MLS LIVE in Canada). READ MORE

The Timbers will enter the contest with a selection crisis at the back. Already without sidelined center back Gbenga Arokoyo, the visitors are now also missing injured left back Vytas Andriuskevicius, while fellow back liners Alvas Powell and Liam Ridgewell are in doubt for the weekend. READ MORE

Reigning champs head to Montreal

Both Montreal and MLS Cup champion Seattle will be chasing their first win of the young season when the two meet up at Stade Saputo on Saturday night (7pm ET; TVAS | MLS LIVE in US). READ MORE

The Impact will be missing suspended right back Hassoun Camara, but there's no worries for the home side. Head coach Mauro Biello has a suitable replacement ready to go in experienced offseason pick-up Chris Duvall. READ MORE

Minnesota hosts first expansion derby

The new kids on the MLS block will do battle on Sunday (5pm ET; ESPN2 | MLS LIVE in Canada) when Atlanta United visits MNUFC. READ MORE

The orange ball alert is in effect for this one, with the snowy weather forecast projecting the game to be among the coldest ever in Major League Soccer history. READ MORE

Union brace for TFC visit

Philadelphia will be after revenge for their 2016 MLS Playoff ouster when Eastern Conference champs Toronto FC comes to town on Saturday (4:30pm ET; TSN | MLS LIVE in US). READ MORE

Union boss Jim Curtin will be hoping for top-shelf showings as they face off against the vaunted Toronto FC midfield. READ MORE

Red Bulls' Robles eyes history against Colorado

A pair of teams coming off opening day victories will lock horns at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, when the Colorado Rapids visit New York. READ MORE

If he takes the line as expected, RBNY netminder Luis Robles will break the league's iron man record, surpassing Chris Klein with his 142nd consecutive start. READ MORE

Meanwhile, the Red Bulls are reportedly set for the loan capture of Norway forward Frederik Gulbrandsen. READ MORE

The Revs may need to go without skipper Lee Nguyen, who is still listed as day-to-day with an ankle knock. READ MORE

Houston shoots for win streak against Crew SC

The retooled Houston Dynamo will be looking to start a season with consecutive wins for the first time in three years when they play host to Columbus on Saturday night (8:30pm ET; MLS LIVE). READ MORE

Ahead of the game, Columbus locked down a key part of their attack when they inked a multi-year extension with playmaker Justin Meram. READ MORE

Quakes to rumble with Vancouver

The San Jose Earthquakes will be aiming for their first 2-0-0 start to an MLS season when Vancouver pays a Saturday night visit (10pm ET; TSN1 | MLS LIVE in US) to Levi's Stadium. READ MORE

According to Metro's Kristian Dyer, there should be plenty of big-name European eyes on the match. He reports that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the big clubs keeping tabs on Vancouver teen phenom Alphonso Davies. READ MORE

RSL head to the Windy City

The Chicago Fire and Real Salt Lake will each be after their first victory of the season when the two clash at Toyota Park on Saturday (2pm ET; MLS LIVE). READ MORE

Are the improved Fire a legit contender to reach the postseason for the first time since 2012? New midfield ace Dax McCarty says that's their goal and he's confident they can accomplish it. READ MORE

Zardes plays Hawthorne host

Though he's still waiting on his season debut due to an injury, LA Galaxy forward Gyasi Zardes is keeping busy by hosting weekly futsal games for kids in his hometown of Hawthorne. READ MORE

Minnesota's Christian Ramirez joins Extra Time Radio

Houston's Romell Quioto nets Goal of the Week

US boss Bruce Arena drops roster hints ahead of key WCQs