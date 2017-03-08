New York City FC vs. DC United | 2017 MLS Match Preview

New York City FC vs. D.C. United

2017 MLS Regular Season

Yankee Stadium - The Bronx, NY

Sunday, March 12 - 2 pm ET

Neither NYCFC nor D.C. United, two of the highest-scoring teams in 2016, were able to dent the nets in Week 1 of the 2017 MLS season. So it tends to go early in the year as attacks that are loaded with new pieces and wintertime rust try to work out the kinks.

NYCFC's home opener is a chance for both teams to try to rectify the above, and chances are they'll manage it given how high-scoring the games they played vs. each other last year were.

NYCFC rebuilt a large chunk of their team in the offseason, most notably replacing the retired Frank Lampard with Argentine DP attacker Maxi Moralez in central midfield. Moralez had a few chances to shine in the opening weekend's 1-0 loss at Orlando City, but neither he nor 2016 MVP David Villa could find the right touch in the final third.

While the faces and names changed, the style of play really didn't. Patrick Vieira's men dominated possession and were committed to building slowly from back-to-front. It's pretty, but last year it was not an effective tactic at home.

Suspended: none

none International duty: none

none Injury report: MF Mikey Lopez (ankle surgery 1/27 - out 3-to-4 months)

Projected Starting XI (4-3-3): Sean Johnson – Ronald Matarrita, Alexander Callens, Maxime Chanot, R.J. Allen – Andrea Pirlo, Alexander Ring, Maxi Moralez – Rodney Wallace, David Villa, Jack Harrison

Notes: Winger Jonathan Lewis, the second overall 2017 SuperDraft pick, could make his debut after returning to NYCFC following the US U-20s CONCACAF Championship last weekend.

D.C. United

Last weekend was the first time since July that United had been shut out, though they should've gotten on the board via a first-half penalty against Sporting KC that Marcelo Sarvas fluffed. D.C. were fast and opportunistic going forward, but couldn't find the final touch and eventually settled into a stalemate in which SKC dominated possession.

D.C. were without playmaker Lucho Acosta, who missed the game with an ankle knock, but had the rest of their lineup available, including goalkeeper Bill Hamid.

Suspended: none

none International duty: none

none Injury report: Acosta is day-to-day with his ankle injury

Projected Starting XI (4-1-4-1): Bill Hamid – Taylor Kemp, Sean Franklin, Steve Birnbaum, Nick DeLeon – Marcelo Sarvas – Patrick Nyarko, Julian Buscher, Jared Jeffrey, Lloyd Sam – Patrick Mullins

Note: Highly-touted Homegrown midfielder Ian Harkes is a decent bet to make his MLS debut this weekend

All-Time Series

The teams have played five times, with NYCFC winning three and D.C. two of the encounters.

NYC-DCU All-Time Results

At New York City: NYCFC two victories, six goals; United zero victories, three goals

NYCFC two victories, six goals; United zero victories, three goals At Washington, D.C.: United two victories, five goals: NYCFC one victory, four goals

