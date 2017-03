San Jose offered an impressive performance in their 2017 Season Opener. Leading that performance was the 27-year-old Panamanian midfielder, Anibal Godoy, who netted a classy game-winner and dictated the game in the midfield, earning this week's Audi Player Index spotlight.

If this game was any indicator of things to come, we'll be keeping a keen eye on Anibal Godoy this season.