Minnesota United FC pass 30,000 tickets sold for Sunday's home opener

Minnesota United FC have sold more than 30,000 season tickets for their MLS home opener on Sunday against Atlanta United FC, according to Pioneer Press reporter Andy Greder.

#MNUFC said today it has sold more than 30,000 tickets for Sunday's home opener vs. Atlanta, which had crowd of 55,297 at opener yesterday. — Andy Greder (@andygreder) March 6, 2017

According to Greder, MNUFC expect sales for their home opener at the University of Minnesota’s TCF Bank Stadium to “grow rapidly this week.” Normally the home of the U of M’s football team, TCF Bank Stadium has a capacity of 50,805. Minnesota lost their MLS opener 5-1 at Portland last Friday.

Atlanta sold-out Georgia Tech’s Bobby Dodd Stadium in their inaugural MLS match on Sunday, drawing a crowd of 55,297 to their 2-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls.