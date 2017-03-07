Chicago Fire midfielder John Goossens sidelined by serious ankle injury

The revamped Chicago Fire will receive a quick test of depth, after the team announced Tuesday night that midfielder John Goossens would miss 5-6 months following ankle surgery.

Horrible news. Wishing Goose a speedy recovery. Big loss for us. https://t.co/QrQYyEy2KD — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) March 8, 2017

Goosens has been scheduled for a Friday procedure to repair an Osteochondral defect of the talus and deltoid ligament sprain in his right ankle.



“John's injury is cruel, particularly given the effort he was making on the play in added time," said Fire general manager Nelson Rodríguez in a club statement. “We're sure he will work to return to the field this season and find ways to contribute to the team in the interim.”

The 28-year-old Dutch midfielder opened his second MLS seasons on Saturday in Columbus, Ohio, playing most all of a 1-1 draw with Crew SC before suffering an injury in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time. Before coming off, he ripped two shots, created a pair of chances, completed three dribbles, adding three interceptions, three clearances and five recoveries on the defensive end.

Last season, Goosens contributed three goals and four assists in 1,288 minutes across 24 appearances (15 starts).