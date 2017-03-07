Armchair Analyst: What the Power Rankings got wrong in Week 1

March 7, 20171:07PM EST

MLSsoccer.com's Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle has a bone to pick with the Power Rankings Politburo because he thinks they had a few teams way too low.

Series: 
Power Rankings

Stay connected: Get access to breaking news, videos, and analysis from North America's best soccer reporters via "The Kick Off" newsletter or using our FREE mobile app.