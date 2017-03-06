Kick Off: A raucous MLS Opening Weekend rings in 2017 | US U-20s win gold

Here is everything you need to know about MLS and North American soccer this morning:

Red Bulls rally past Atlanta

The New York Red Bulls spoiled Atlanta's MLS coming out party, hitting twice in the final quarter hour to pull out a 2-1 victory on Sunday. READ MORE

Will Parchman wrote about how, before it all went wrong, Atlanta's debut was going quite swimmingly thanks to their speed and skills on the break. READ MORE

Timbers chop down Minnesota

Minnesota United's league debut went rough in a different manner, as the visitors were on the wrong end of a 5-1 decision at Portland on Friday night. Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi each scored twice for the Timbers. READ MORE

Though the losing margin ended up harsh, Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle opined that the Loons' structure showed some promise. READ MORE

Lions debut Orlando City Stadium with win

Orlando City opened the season and their new stadium by posting a 1-0 victory over NYCFC on Sunday. It marked the franchise's first opening day victory after home draws to start the last two league campaigns. READ MORE | WATCH GOAL

Though pleased with the result, Lions boss Jason Kreis was left to sweat over the status of skipper Kaká, who suffered a hamstring injury that could be serious. READ MORE

FC Dallas raids LA for points

Supporters Shield holders FC Dallas are back in business following Saturday's 2-1 win away to the LA Galaxy. READ MORE

Kellyn Acosta fired the late winner, compelling Ben Baer to explain why 2017 could be the year the midfielder becomes FC Dallas' star. READ MORE

Deuce hits, but Dynamo win

Wilmer Cabrera's new-look Houston side made a dynamic start to the season, defeating visiting champs Seattle by a 2-1 count on Saturday. READ MORE

Despite the loss, the Sounders enjoyed the scoring return of star man Clint Dempsey, who was playing his first game since being diagnosed with a heart issue last August. READ MORE

Rapids, 'Quakes edge victories

Stand-in starter Zac MacMath logged three saves to backstop Colorado to a rather familiar 1-0 victory over guests New England on Saturday. Dominique Badji's header was enough to lift the Rapids, who recorded their 11th clean sheet from a regular-season home unbeaten run that has reached 18 games. READ MORE

In Saturday's late game, an Anibal Godoy chip shot was all San Jose needed to open the season with a 1-0 home triumph over Montreal. READ MORE

Rimando's PK Save, and other clean sheets

Thanks to Nick Rimando's penalty-kick save on Sebastian Giovinco, Real Salt Lake were able to hold MLS Cup runners-up Toronto FC to a scoreless draw on Saturday. READ MORE | WATCH SAVE

Also on Saturday, D.C. United and guests Sporting KC played to a 0-0 stalemate that featured several big saves and line clearances. READ MORE

Vancouver and visiting Philadelphia battled to a goalless draw on Sunday. The defenses shined in this one, with Christian Dean starring for the 'Caps in his first league appearance since October 2015 and Union vet Oguchi Onyewu solid on his MLS debut. READ MORE

Chicago and derby hosts Columbus were also fit to be tied, with David Accam striking late to earn the Fire a 1-1 share in Saturday's early game. READ MORE

US U-20s claim CONCACAF crown

The United States overcame a trio of key injuries to reach penalties, where they saw off Honduras to win the CONCACAF Under-20 Championship. Real Salt Lake's Danny Acosta buried the deciding spot kick as the US captured their first regional title at this age level. READ MORE

Exports: Johnson, Pulisic do damage

A pair of Americans put there names all over Bundesliga score sheets on Saturday. Fabian Johnson struck a brace to help Borussia Monchengladbach double up derby rivals Schalke 4-2. READ MORE

Elsewhere, Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic hopped off the bench to notch a goal and assist in a 6-2 rout of Bayer Leverkusen. The USMNT youngster now leads all American exports with eight helpers on the term, putting him a great position to break Sacha Kljestan's AE record of nine in a single overall campaign (set with Anderlecht in 2012/13). READ MORE

