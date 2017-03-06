Fantasy: After the Opening Weekend Challenge, the season starts in Week 2

Didn’t sign up for MLS Fantasy prior to Week 1? Don’t worry about it.

After an exciting competition in the Opening Weekend Challenge, the MLS Fantasy begins in Week 2 as all fantasy scores will be reset to zero prior to Tuesday morning ET. The year-long MLS Fantasy season begins in Week 2 with rosters locking at 2 pm ET on Saturday.

With scores being reset, all records in head to head leagues will be nullified and there will be no price changes to any players. If you set the start of your head to head league to the Opening Weekend Challenge, you cannot add additional managers to your league.

It may be a tough to pill to swallow for the managers who had solid weeks (including this one), but look it as a verification that your processes in picking your team were correct.

The opportunity to win the year-long prizes, like trips to the MLS All-Star Game and MLS Cup, start this week so don’t forget to make all the changes you want heading into Saturday.

Those who did participate in the Opening Weekend Challenge saw one of the closest races possible unfold.

Too_Much_Soccer put together an incredible fantasy week, scoring 121 points but they needed some help from their bench to ensure the win as Melting Wood also finished the week with 121 points.

TOO_MUCH_SOCCER

MELTING WOOD

Both teams were led by Portland Timbers attackers Diego Valeri and Fanendo Adi, who each scored 16 points, with Too_Much_Soccer relying upon three Colorado Rapids defenders and Zac MacMath to get to 121 and Melting Wood getting good performances from two Whitecaps, Alphonso Davies and David Ousted.

With both teams selecting Valeri as their captain, it came down to the 2nd tiebreaker which is points scored by bench players. Melting Wood got one combined point, despite it being displayed as 0, from Tyler Miller, Henry Wingo, Matheus Silva and Hugo Arellano. Too_Much_Soccer took home the prize thanks to Cody Cropper, who scored three points in his first start with the New England Revolution. It was important for him to get that performance as Anton Walkes scored -1 fantasy points thanks to his own goal.

With the win, Too_Much_Soccer won a $200 MLSstore.com gift card, an MLS Live subscription and two tickets to an MLS regular-season game.

