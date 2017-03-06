ExtraTime Radio: Welcoming Atlanta & Minnesota to MLS | Kaka pulls up lame

LISTEN: No more previews! MLS is here (finally) and the guys gather to break down the action as Minnesota United and Atlanta United officially made their league debuts. Who shined? Who has work to do? Whose hype train is the closest to leaving the station? And what's Orlando going to do without Kaka for six weeks? Subscribe so you don't miss a show!

MLS is back – no more previews, just the real thing – and the guys jam into one room to break down the Week 1 action. And there was no bigger story than firsts for Minnesota United and Atlanta United, each of which had their party spoiled in very different ways. The Loons absorbed a 5-1 loss in Portland on opening night, but is that really indicative of who'll they'll be in 2017? Meanwhile, Atlanta were Twitter darlings for 75 minutes ... then the Red Bulls reminded them that winning in MLS won't be some easy feat.

Jason Kreis knows a little something about tough expansion seasons, and while he was glad to open Orlando City's sparking new stadium with a win, the Lions boss probably lost sleep over an injury to Kaka that will keep the Brazilian out for six weeks. Can his teammates pick up the slack? It's going to be tough, that's for sure. Any game against FC Dallas is tough, which the LA Galaxy now know from experience after Kellyn Acosta's star continued it's steady rise with a game-winner at StubHub Center.

There's plenty more to chew on from Week 1, too. Should Houston be at the top of your MLS LIVE rankings? Are the Rapids MLS's answer to the binary code? Why aren't you on the Alphonso Davies hype train? Oh, and why haven't you subscribed to the show to have this all delivered to your phone?!

