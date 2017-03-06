All goals in Week 1 of the 2017 MLS season

Historic, heartbreaking, scored by newcomers and veterans (some surprising and some Usual Suspects) -- here's a look at every goal scored from the opening weekend of the 2017 MLS season.

Minnesota United and Atlanta United scored their first goals ever. Portland Timbers dropped five on their home opener against the brand-new Loons. Orlando City broke in their new stadium with a winner from Cyle Larin, and Houston knocked off the defending MLS Cup champions, Seattle Sounders.

All of this, and more, is yours for the low, low price of strapping in and hitting "Play."