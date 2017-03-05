Orlando City star Kaka exits with early hamstring injury in stadium opener

A magical day for Orlando City SC quickly turned into a nightmare for their star player.

In the very early stages of the club’s long-awaited stadium opener vs. New York City FC on Sunday, Kaka went down with a left hamstring injury while making an eighth-minute run into the box.

After trying to gut it out, the Brazilian midfielder came out of the game in the 11th minute, replaced by Giles Barnes.

The Orlando City DP had already made his mark on the match with a blistering run around Andrea Pirlo in the sixth minute.

But Orlando kept the pressure on after Kaka’s exit, with his replacement Barnes setting up a 15th-minute goal from Cyle Larin — the first in stadium history.