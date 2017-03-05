EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | Orlando City SC 1-0 New York City FC

Orlando City SC unveil their beautiful brand new stadium in a sold out contest against New York City FC. Both teams entering their third MLS season, Orlando City SC fell just short of qualifying for the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in team history. NYCFC made the playoffs but were soundly defeated by Toronto FC. Both teams enter 2017 with something to prove.
