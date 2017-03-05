Michael Parkhurst - Atlanta United - Bradley Wright-Phillips - New York Red Bulls
ATL 1, NY 2 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

March 5, 20177:37PM EST
Steve BrisendineContributor

Atlanta United beat themselves in their MLS debut.

The fledgling team led the New York Red Bulls late in Saturday's season opener, but two goals after the 75th minute – including an own goal charged to Anton Walkes in the 82nd minute – gave the visitors a 2-1 victory.

Yamil Asad scored the club's first goal in the 25th minute, tucking in Tyrone Mears' cross at the back post and touching off a joyous celebration from the capacity crowd at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Atlanta still seemed poised to take all three until Daniel Royer equalized in the 76th – and six minutes later, the ball deflected off Walkes and in.

Goals

  • 25' - ATL - Yamil Asad (WATCH)
  • 76' - NY - Daniel Royer
  • 82 - NY - Anton Walkes (OG)

